News

Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition

By TIMESLIVE - 02 August 2024
Three suspected hijackers died during a shoot-out with police in Umlazi's T-section on Friday.
Three suspected hijackers died during a shoot-out with police in Umlazi's T-section on Friday.
Image: SAPS

A policeman is in a stable condition after a shoot-out which left three suspected hijackers dead in Umlazi on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects hijacked a woman in R Section and police responded.

“A high-speed chase ensued and at T-section the suspects opened fire at the police ... in self-defence a shoot-out ensued.”

Netshiunda said the suspects died at the scene and the policeman, who was shot in the arm, is in a stable condition. The hijacked victim was not harmed.

Three firearms were recovered.

TimesLIVE

Five robbers shot dead, four arrested after CIT heist in Eastern Cape

The Hawks and the tactical response team in the Eastern Cape killed five suspects and arrested four others after a cash-in-transit heist near ...
News
2 days ago

Cash heist accused caught with bags of cash, guns and a Porsche

Five suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead and four were arrested, including three in a Porsche stolen in Gauteng — all allegedly ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...