The calm of the senior learning institution of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Army College, was shattered by gunshots leaving two people, one an officer on course, dead.
The shooting reportedly happened at about 2pm on Monday when a man, said to be the civilian boyfriend of the officer on course, arrived at the Thaba Tshwane Army College campus. He allegedly shot the woman officer and then turned the firearm on himself.
The SANDF, via the department of defence head of communication Siphiwe Dlamini, said the double shooting was regrettable and an investigation was under way.
While not confirmed, it is believed the student was enrolled in the junior command and staff course presented annually at Army College. Her name, rank and unit have not been disclosed.
Two dead in SA Army College shooting
Image: Google Maps
