DispatchLIVE
Accidents on N2 claim six lives at the weekend
Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision involving a sedan and a minibus taxi on the N2 just outside Mthatha towards Dutywa near Payne Location at the weekend.
Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Sunday that a Toyota Quantum with three occupants had collided with a VW Polo with one occupant.
“The drivers of both vehicles, both males, died on the scene, while one person sustained some injuries and was transported to a hospital in Mthatha,” Binqose said.
“A culpable homicide docket has been opened for further investigation.”
In another accident, a crash involving a sedan and a bakkie claimed the lives of four people on the N2 near Qweqwe outside Mthatha.
DispatchLIVE
