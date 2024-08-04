News

Duo nabbed after 90 illegal foreigners, kidnapping victim found at Ekurhuleni house

04 August 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Two people were arrested and will appear in court after 90 Ethiopian nationals and a kidnapping victim were found at a house in Ekurhuleni. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A search for a kidnapping victim led to the discovery of 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals allegedly being held against their will in inhumane conditions at a house in Ekurhuleni.

The Ethiopians were found at a home in Sunningdale Ridge on Saturday by the police special task force (STF), assisted by crime intelligence, organised crime detectives, Sandringham and Daveyton police and private security.

“A multidisciplinary team led by the STF were tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they also made the discovery of the undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms. Investigations are under way as to how these nationals were trafficked into South Africa,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

“Among the Ethiopian nationals was the kidnapped victim who was also rescued. The victim was kidnapped in Benoni on Tuesday afternoon [and immediately] after his kidnappers started demanding hundreds of thousands in ransom money from his family.”

Mathe said the rescued Ethiopians were taken to hospital while two people, believed to be human traffickers and kidnappers, were arrested.

The matter was handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

“The arrested duo are likely to face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking and are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court soon,” she said.

