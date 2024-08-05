Bosses shocked after taxi owners are implicated in criminal activities
Police and suspects involved in shoot-out at Peter Mgunculu’s home
Taxi bosses in the Eastern Cape have expressed shock after three taxi owners, including a former Border Alliance chair, were arrested in separate crime bursts that shook the province this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.