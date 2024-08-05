News

Bosses shocked after taxi owners are implicated in criminal activities

Police and suspects involved in shoot-out at Peter Mgunculu’s home

Premium
05 August 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

Taxi bosses in the Eastern Cape have expressed shock after three taxi owners, including a former Border Alliance chair, were arrested in separate crime bursts that shook the province this week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...