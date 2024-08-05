A 16-year-old girl who was last seen on July 27 when she left her Missionvale home to go to a shop, is still missing.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it was understood Mbalentle Tokwe left her home in GG Grounds at about noon.
Her family reported her missing on August 1.
Anyone who can assist with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact detective Constable Bulelani Mgebisa of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on 060-438-5116 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Missionvale girl, 16, missing after going to shop
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
