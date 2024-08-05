Mysterious find may be from 1647 shipwreck
East London Museum scientists retrieve artefact after being alerted by a resident
East London scientists are working around the clock to ascertain whether a piece of timber retrieved at Cintsa Beach is part of a shipwreck dating back 377 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.