Arts department to help financially struggling National School of the Arts

The National School of the Arts (NSA) in Johannesburg, which has been in the spotlight for being in financial crisis, might have some hope on the horizon.
Known for nurturing talent during its 50-year history, including Hollywood actress Charlize Theron, violinist Samson Diamond and singer Bianca le Grange, TimesLIVE Premium last week reported the NSA faced the possibility of shutting down due to mounting financial difficulties.
As of August, the school managed to pay its teachers 70% of their salaries, with concerns salaries might not be fully paid by the end of this month.
The financial strain prompted the department of sport, arts, and culture, led by minister Gayton McKenzie, to visit the school at the weekend.
“The ministry was told the school's cash flow was exhausted, and salaries might not be paid at the end of August. In a very productive engagement, the minister undertook to have the ministry carry some of the school's immediate liabilities while the minister and the department will engage with the department of basic education to study the school's business model and return it to independence and stability over coming months,” said department spokesperson Zimasa Velaphi.
The ministry also plans to engage with the school's creditors to help turn around its financial situation.
“The National School of the Arts is a treasure that has produced sterling alumni,” Velaphi said.
In 2020, alumnus Langa Mavuso expressed concern on social media about the school's funding, questioning the efforts of government.
“The NSA shutting down because of a lack of funding? A school that has produced some of SA’s biggest arts contributors. What is the department of sport, arts and culture and minister Nathi Mthethwa doing to save the institution?” Mavuso asked.
