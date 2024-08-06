A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the brutal stabbing of his former girlfriend, allegedly over a “lay buy” purchase at a taxi rank outside Gateway Mall, appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Sphamandla Khumalo, 34, and another man fled the taxi rank after Nomfundo Msibi, 30, was stabbed on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “The victim and the suspects were involved in an altercation when one of the suspects drew a knife and fatally stabbed the woman. The suspects fled the scene but were arrested.”
It is understood Msibi and Khumalo were romantically linked and she had met him at the mall to finalise payment over a lay buy purchase.
Barefooted Khumalo, who arrived in court wearing a blood-splattered T-shirt, appeared to be disoriented. While standing in the dock he often turned around to get the attention of family members in the public gallery.
He told the magistrate while he lived in an informal settlement near the mall, he is from Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Prosecutor Sandiso Ngonyama said the state was opposed to bail, citing witness safety, verification of Khumalo's address and the severity of the crime.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh told Khumalo if found guilty he could face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
Khumalo’s family members declined to speak to media.
TimesLIVE understands another suspect who was with the accused was released on Tuesday as there was no evidence linking him to the crime.
Singh questioned Khumalo on why his right hand had been bandaged. He responded by telling the court he had been injured during his arrest.
Gateway Mall marketing manager Ayesha Sewbaran confirmed the stabbing outside the premises.
The case was postponed to August 15.
TimesLIVE
Ex-lover in court over fatal stabbing at Durban shopping centre
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
TimesLIVE
