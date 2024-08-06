A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation at a Katlehong primary school on Monday involving controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng.
Four people were arrested on Monday evening for violence when two pupils, believed to be Motsoeneng's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from school.
In a video that went viral, Mboro, accompanied by other men and a bodyguard armed with what is believed to be a replica rifle, is seen intimidating and harassing teachers. He is involved in a dispute over maintenance and custody of the children after the death of their mother.
Ekhurhuleni district police commissioner Maj-Gen Anna Sithole confirmed the latest arrest at an impromptu briefing on Tuesday. She was speaking after Motsoeneng's church structure was burnt to the ground by angry youths.
“We can confirm a fifth person has been arrested today [Tuesday].”
She earlier assured residents investigations were under way and more arrests were imminent.
The police have not named the suspects, who are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
TimesLIVE
