New GM for Mercedes-Benz Buses
Effective 1st August, Deon de Vries is the new general manager for Mercedes-Benz Buses in Southern Africa. He has taken over the company’s strategic leadership, which includes sales, parts, services, marketing and network steering...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.