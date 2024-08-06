Not even our loved ones’ ashes are sacred
Scrap metal thieves breaking into wall of remembrance behind Cambridge Crematorium chapel
East London funeral parlour directors say vandals are breaking into and destroying the wall of remembrance behind the Cambridge Crematorium chapel, ripping plaques off the wall and leaving gaping holes where the ashes of loved ones should be...
