Veteran actress Connie Chiume dies in Joburg hospital

Actress Connie Chiume has died.

A statement shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday revealed the veteran actress died at Garden City Hospital.

"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details."

Tributes to the late star have flooded social media timelines since the report.

"Rest Ma' and thank you for everything. Sending healing energies and prayers to you Thando and the family," Andile Ncube wrote.