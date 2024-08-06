Former president Jacob Zuma made a brief appearance at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to keep his private prosecution case alive.
Zuma is attempting to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, over the alleged leaking of health records in Zuma's corruption trial before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
WATCH | Zuma vs Ramaphosa private prosecution case
Courtesy of SABC News
