'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices

The 30-year-old, who has been in the country about 10 years, said he lost his passport after being robbed last year and cannot afford a new one.

“I am not working so don't have R5,000 for a passport. Here in South Africa if you don't have a permit, you won't work, so I don't know what I can do. Going back home is also expensive. At least if they dropped that price to $100, it would be better. Working is hard if you do not have the proper documents. We can't survive and maybe we will turn into criminals.

“It's like I am illegal because I don't have a passport. I don't feel comfortable, I am scared and when I see the police I feel like I should run away because I don't have documents."

He said he survives through odd jobs.

“I can't find a proper job because I don't have a qualification or proper documents, I don't have anything. The amount that I would use to travel home is the same as a new passport, R5,000,” he said.

Another Zimbabwean, Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, said the price hike was too much.

In February 2018, Ndlovu came to SA without a passport by crossing the Limpopo River, in hopes of getting a job.

The 25-year-old said she hasn't been able to get a passport because she doesn't have any money. For about five years she has been able to evade arrest by dodging the police.

“When I see them, I take another route and hide. I don't know how I will get a passport, I might die first. I am not working fulltime, I depend on odd jobs,” she said.

She fears that she will be arrested.

“I cannot live freely, it scares me and I wonder if one day they will get me,” Ndlovu said.