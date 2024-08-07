ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs

The home affairs department says sufficient reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in the records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother.

The department said this on Wednesday as it provided an update on its investigation into the citizenship of Adetshina, a contestant in the upcoming Miss South Africa competition.

The department's preliminary findings also found Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother, as she was an infant at the time (2001).

“An innocent South African mother, whose identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother, suffered as a result because she could not register her child,” the department said.

The department said it had broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme, and was obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status.

“Upon completion of the investigation, home affairs intends to press criminal charges against all implicated parties.”