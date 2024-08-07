The maternal grandmother and uncle of two children forcibly removed from a Katlehong primary school have been released on R1,000 bail each.
The woman and her son, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two minors, appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
They face two assault charges and one of intimidation.
They were arrested with the children’s grandfather, controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, his son Vincent and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi. The latter had opened countercases against the maternal family.
They were barred from contacting the state’s witnesses or “going to, loitering or entering” the complaints’ home. Motsoeneng and his family opened a countercase against the duo.
Mboro shocked the country and his community when videos emerged of him wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School on Monday.
One of his private bodyguards, scaring pupils, entered the school and walked out carrying two crying children, who were said to be Mboro’s grandchildren.
Mboro’s aggressive action led to a protest by schoolchildren and community members who set his church alight on Tuesday, burning the marquee tent to ashes.
The case has been postponed to September 10 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Maternal grandmother and uncle of children in a bitter custody battle with Mboro granted R1,000 bail
Reporter
Image: Screenshot/X/@Kannon_Tanc
TimesLIVE
