Temu tsunami runs unchecked – for now
SARS attempt to 'level'playing field 'for local retailers is on hold while details are being worked out
Applause had hardly died down from SA’s retail sector before SARS announced a freeze on its controversial 45% tariff on Shein and Temu imports, meant to start on July 1...
