‘Alcohol link in 90% of GBV cases at Fort Hare’
Lack of understanding of sexual consent also a concern, dialogue hears
Alcohol abuse is a major contributing factor to the increase in gender-based violence incidents at the University of Fort Hare...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.