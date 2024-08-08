The police are still searching for a 12-year-old New Brighton boy, Luniko Nikelo, who has been missing since Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said according to reports, he was last seen at about 3pm on Monday when he was dropped off at his home in Boast Street by his school transport.
“The boy has been diagnosed with autism.
“He was wearing his school uniform — grey school pants, a blue shirt, navy blue jersey and black school shoes at the time of his disappearance,” Beetge said.
Anyone with any information which could assist the police in finding him is urged to contact the Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit’s detective Sergeant Kelibone Mokhatla on 071-475-2327, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Boy, 12, goes missing after school
