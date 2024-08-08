BREAKING | Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition

The former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Moroadi Cholota, landed in South Africa on Thursday evening after being extradited from the US.

In June, judge Erin Aslan of the Maryland district court in the US approved South Africa’s extradition application for Cholota.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) initially filed for Cholota, who was studying in the US, to be extradited in 2022 after linking her to a R255m asbestos tender corruption case. The US court approved the extradition after it found the NPA produced “sufficient evidence”.

Speaking outside OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said her extradition was a real milestone for the Hawks.

“To date, we have 18 suspects charged in this case together with five companies,” Nkwalase said. Their case, together with the new accused, is set down for trial from April 15 2025 to June 23 2025.