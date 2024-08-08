A 41-year-old man was arrested after police recovered abalone worth more R500,000 in Makhanda this week.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police officers attached to the Grahamstown Highway Patrol and Grahamstown Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling along the N2 on Tuesday at about 6pm when they noticed a white NP300 bakkie passing them in the opposite direction at a high speed.
McCarthy said the members became suspicious and gave chase.
“While chasing [the vehicle] near Lothians Gravel Road, the vehicle suddenly stopped, and the driver [only occupant] got out and started to run,” he said.
Police ran after the suspect and finally managed to apprehend him.
Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found and confiscated 13,661 units of abalone, together with the Nissan NP300 LDV “as it was used in the commission of a crime”.
Driver arrested with abalone stash after high-speed chase
Image: SUPPLIED
The suspect is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon on charges of possession of abalone.
Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, applauded the members for their vigilance, outstanding commitment, and dedication that led to the arrest and confiscation of the abalone.
