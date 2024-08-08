A 30-year-old man was arrested after two bodies with gunshot wounds were found in Quigney, East London, on Wednesday.
The third victim was shot and wounded.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa on Thursday said police were alerted about the two bodies that were in a Nissan Almera next to a hotel in Quigney.
On their arrival, police found two bodies in the vehicle — one in the front passenger seat, while the other one was in the driver's seat with bullet wounds.
“The other victim was found shot inside the room they booked in at the hotel,” Mawisa said.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The suspect responsible for the incident was not found at the scene.”
Man arrested after two people shot dead in East London
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
Later on Wednesday, the alleged suspect came to East London police to open a case of fraud and gave details of the incident that occurred at Quigney.
“Police got suspicious and investigated further, and the suspect was immediately placed at the crime scene and arrested,” Mawisa said.
He will be appearing at East London magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of two counts of murder and attempted murder.
DispatchLIVE
