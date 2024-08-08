A former project manager at the City of Johannesburg who stole diesel worth more than R1m was on Thursday sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.
The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court suspended five years of the sentence imposed on Sipho Machuene Dikhoba, 50, on condition that he ensures his pension fund pays R500,000 to his former employer, who is the complainant in the matter.
The city's finance department identified irregularities in diesel invoices between August 23 2019 and October 22 2020, prompting an investigation by Const Windsor Mboweni from the Hawks.
“Further investigation revealed multiple daily diesel purchases and found that the intended generators were non-functional,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
When confronted with evidence of his involvement in the fraudulent activities, Dikhoba resigned.
Dikhoba pleaded guilty to 224 counts of theft and co-operated with the state by testifying against his accomplice, who is now on trial.
Senior state advocate Valencia Dube urged the court to consider the severity of the offence and the extent of harm caused when determining the sentence. She said the diesel stolen by the accused was intended to power generators providing electricity to vulnerable households under the care of the department of social development.
“This case highlights the NPA's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability, particularly in cases involving public officials,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Manager who stole diesel meant for poor people gets seven years
The fuel was intended to provide power for vulnerable households
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
A former project manager at the City of Johannesburg who stole diesel worth more than R1m was on Thursday sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.
The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court suspended five years of the sentence imposed on Sipho Machuene Dikhoba, 50, on condition that he ensures his pension fund pays R500,000 to his former employer, who is the complainant in the matter.
The city's finance department identified irregularities in diesel invoices between August 23 2019 and October 22 2020, prompting an investigation by Const Windsor Mboweni from the Hawks.
“Further investigation revealed multiple daily diesel purchases and found that the intended generators were non-functional,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
When confronted with evidence of his involvement in the fraudulent activities, Dikhoba resigned.
Dikhoba pleaded guilty to 224 counts of theft and co-operated with the state by testifying against his accomplice, who is now on trial.
Senior state advocate Valencia Dube urged the court to consider the severity of the offence and the extent of harm caused when determining the sentence. She said the diesel stolen by the accused was intended to power generators providing electricity to vulnerable households under the care of the department of social development.
“This case highlights the NPA's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability, particularly in cases involving public officials,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos