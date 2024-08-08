Prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo told the court there was no reason to keep the suspects in Eswatini in light of an application to extradite them to SA.
More arrests possible in AKA, Tibz murder as case adjourned to November
More suspects may be charged for the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, at the Wish restaurant on Durban's trendy Florida Road in February last year.
This emerged in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday when the five men charged with the murders made a brief appearance.
Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, have to wait until November 29 to return to court after they were refused bail in May.
The state indicated more arrests are pending.
Prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba said there had been developments in the case after the last court hearing, which include judgment in an Eswatini court on the extradition of two siblings set down for August 16.
Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in Mbabane earlier this year and have been in police custody.
