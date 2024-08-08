One person died and 20 others sustained injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on the R394 between eMaxesibeni and Bizana on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened at about 3PM.
According to provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the crash involved a fully loaded minibus taxi, a lorry with three occupants and a sedan with only the driver.
The deceased was a passenger in a taxi.
"Out of the 20 injured people, nine were seriously injured and were all rushed to a hospital in eMaxesibeni (formerly Mt. Ayliff.)
Binqose said a case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.
One dead, 20 injured in multiple vehicle collision near Bizana
