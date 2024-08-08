Timely warning about scourge of missing women
Security company gives safety tips ahead of national day
While SA will commemorate Women’s Day on Friday, a leading Eastern Cape security company has described the rate at which women and children have recently gone missing as terrifying...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.