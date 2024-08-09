Community rallies to save girl, 10, struck by falling electricity pole

The East London community has rushed to support the De Lange family, after their 10-year-old child Abigail, was crushed by an electrical pole in a freak accident on Thursday afternoon in Christmas Rock.
The family are desperate to save their child, but do not have medical aid to cover the expenses, despite the down payment of R100,000 towards her emergency care, explained her sister Loghan de Lange.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Loghan said they were traumatised and devastated.
She said: “It’s a shock, this was a freak accident, we don’t know what to think but we are trusting in God that she will be okay.”
On Thursday afternoon, Abigail was outside their home when a delivery truck leaving Christmas Rock snagged a power line and the force pulled over the pole, which then hit the young girl on the back of her head.
Abigail is currently in Life Beacon Bay Hospital ICU in a stable with major head trauma to her skull and brain.
“My brother Dominic and his friend were on the scene, he saw Abby before and heard what happened, he went down to her while his friend went to get help.”
“It was about 15 meters away from our home.”
Their cousin started the BackaBuddy campaign on Thursday evening, which Loghan said the family was deeply grateful and amazed to see the donations rise already.
Loghan said :”We can’t believe how many people have contributed in such a short time. Abigail is funny, she’s kind hearted, loves her hoverboard and she cares for others.”
The goal amount is R500,000 and has already raised R67,425.
The campaign reads: “Abby has been admitted into hospital and is in critical condition. Unfortunately there isn’t medical aid to cover the hospital costs and she needs to have surgery to stop the swelling on her brain. We are in desperate need of help, no matter how big or small, if it’s monetary or even prayer. Every bit helps. “
Loghan said: "We stand firm in faith that our Lord Jesus Christ will heal Abby. We will continue to pray for her healing.”
“We just need prayers for her and if everyone can just share the backabuddy page far and wide. She is very loved in the community of Christmas rock where she always has a willing huge and happy smile for everybody, she loves picking wild flowers and giving them to everyone. She loves to bring joy to peoples lives.”
“Thank you to everyone who was on scene at Christmas Rock, The ambulance staff and the Life Beacon Bay hospital and all the family and friends.”
This is a developing story.
To donate to Abigail’s medical expenses : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/abby
Community rallies to save girl, 10, struck by falling electricity pole
Image: SUPPLIED
