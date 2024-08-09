The urgent BackaBuddy campaign for Abigail De Lange has reached R101,208 towards emergency medical treatment after the 10-year-old girl who was struck by a telephone pole in Christmas Rock on Thursday.
She is currently in the ICU at Life Beacon Bay with severe brain and skull trauma.
The family do not have medical aid to cover the expenses, despite the down payment of R100,000 towards her emergency care.
The goal amount is R500,000.
The family representative, sister Loghan De Lange confirmed the child could not be moved to any other institution due to the severity of her injuries.
Loghan said: “Abby’s neurologist at Life Beacon Bay has advised that whilst she is stable, her condition is still extremely critical to be transferred to any other facility.”
On Thursday afternoon, a delivery truck leaving Christmas Rock snagged a telephone line and the force pulled over the pole, which then hit the young girl on the back of her head.
BREAKING | Donations for girl, 10, struck by falling telephone pole reach R100,000
Image: SUPPLIED
The urgent BackaBuddy campaign for Abigail De Lange has reached R101,208 towards emergency medical treatment after the 10-year-old girl who was struck by a telephone pole in Christmas Rock on Thursday.
She is currently in the ICU at Life Beacon Bay with severe brain and skull trauma.
The family do not have medical aid to cover the expenses, despite the down payment of R100,000 towards her emergency care.
The goal amount is R500,000.
The family representative, sister Loghan De Lange confirmed the child could not be moved to any other institution due to the severity of her injuries.
Loghan said: “Abby’s neurologist at Life Beacon Bay has advised that whilst she is stable, her condition is still extremely critical to be transferred to any other facility.”
On Thursday afternoon, a delivery truck leaving Christmas Rock snagged a telephone line and the force pulled over the pole, which then hit the young girl on the back of her head.
Community rallies to save girl, 10, struck by falling telephone pole
A prayer vigil has been organised for 5pm in Christmas Rock for those who wish to attend.
“It is on Nautilus street, as you drive into Christmas Rock, the first road on your right, opposite the church,” Loghan concluded.
This is a developing story.
To donate to Abigail’s medical expenses : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/abby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos