Mabuyane donates six tractors worth R6m to women-owned projects in Sarah Baartman

As part of women's day celebrations, the Eastern Cape government donated six new tractors worth R6m to women-owned projects in the agricultural sector in the Sarah Baartman region on Friday.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane handed over the tractors to six women involved in the agricultural sector from various districts.
He said in the current financial year, transactions worth R7.4bn have benefited women-owned enterprises in the Eastern Cape.
He was speaking during the provincial women’s day celebration event held at the Misgund Sports Field near Knysna in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.
Mabuyane was joined by his entire cabinet of MEC's, and provincial police commissioner Major General Nomthetheleli Mene was also in attendance.
During his speech, Mabuyane extended words of gratitude to women of our country marched to end apartheid laws in South Africa on this day in 1956.
"Thirty years into our democracy, we remember the sacrifices of women who fought tirelessly for the emancipation of women and the people of our country.
"As we commemorate this day lets extend the word of gratitude to the stalwarts who paved the way for our democracy.
"Indeed these women were afflicted in ever way, but not crushed, perplexed, but not driven to despair, persecuted, but not forsaken, struck down, but not destroyed, hence today we are all enjoying freedom we are enjoying ."
He said women play a vital role in the agricultural sector and the donations would play a role in food production and sustainable farming.
"We are committed to supporting women farmers by providing access to agricultural resources, training, and markets.
"By doing so, we can ensure that women are not only participants in agriculture but leaders in driving innovation and sustainability.
Mabuyane also unveiled Koukamma Waste Management Project worth R2m expected to create about 40 job opportunities.
He said more than 20 women have been trained on Energy Efficiency and will receive Invertors by the end of August each worth R18 000 , facilitated through BankSeta.
"Air BnB will train women on their booking platform to increase their market share in September. Online training is provincial-wide with 15 beneficiaries from Sarah Baartman."
"In our fight for gender equality, we must also engage men as allies. Men are crucial in challenging societal norms and supporting women’s empowerment. By promoting respectful relationships and gender equality, men can build a more equitable society," said Mabuyane.
