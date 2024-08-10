In an incredible show of support, the BackaBuddy campaign to save the life of 10-year-old Abigail De Lange gained over R50,000 overnight. Called “Christmas Rock’s Angel”, the child is in the ICU at Life Beacon Bay with severe skull and head trauma. On Thursday afternoon,a delivery truck leaving Christmas Rock snagged a telephone line and the force pulled over the pole, which then hit the young girl on the back of her head.
The family does not have medical aid to cover the expenses,despite a down payment of R100,000.
So far R154,750 has been donated to the BackaBuddy, which has a goal of R500,000.
The child cannnot be moved due to the severity of her injuries, which includes swelling on the brain.
Family representative, Abigail’s sister Loghan said: “Abby’s cranial pressure has stayed low and stable throughout the night, and into today. The neurologist is pleased with her current stats.”
“The family is cautiously optimistic, Abby is still under sedation so the situation is still very serious but we continue to stand in our Faith for complete and perfect healing, in Jesus name.”
“We would just like to extend our gratitude to each and every person far and wide, who have opened their hearts in whichever way for our precious Abby. Please continue to pray for her persistently.”
Some donors have pledged R10,000 towards her care. A WhatsApp group created to update the public on her care, has been flooded with prayers for her wellbeing.
This is a developing story.
To donate to Abigail’s medical expenses : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/abby
Community raises over R50k overnight to save girl, 10, struck by falling telephone pole
Reporter
In an incredible show of support, the BackaBuddy campaign to save the life of 10-year-old Abigail De Lange gained over R50,000 overnight. Called “Christmas Rock’s Angel”, the child is in the ICU at Life Beacon Bay with severe skull and head trauma. On Thursday afternoon,a delivery truck leaving Christmas Rock snagged a telephone line and the force pulled over the pole, which then hit the young girl on the back of her head.
The family does not have medical aid to cover the expenses,despite a down payment of R100,000.
So far R154,750 has been donated to the BackaBuddy, which has a goal of R500,000.
The child cannnot be moved due to the severity of her injuries, which includes swelling on the brain.
Family representative, Abigail’s sister Loghan said: “Abby’s cranial pressure has stayed low and stable throughout the night, and into today. The neurologist is pleased with her current stats.”
“The family is cautiously optimistic, Abby is still under sedation so the situation is still very serious but we continue to stand in our Faith for complete and perfect healing, in Jesus name.”
“We would just like to extend our gratitude to each and every person far and wide, who have opened their hearts in whichever way for our precious Abby. Please continue to pray for her persistently.”
Some donors have pledged R10,000 towards her care. A WhatsApp group created to update the public on her care, has been flooded with prayers for her wellbeing.
This is a developing story.
To donate to Abigail’s medical expenses : https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/abby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos