Excessive bleeding from stab wound cause of woman’s death, medical expert tells court

Nombeko Thobigunya was stabbed twice in the neck. She bled excessively and died.
This was the testimony heard in the Mthatha high court on Thursday where Bantubenkosi Siqotyana, 35, stands accused of killing 32-year-old Thobigunya, defeating the ends of justice, and violating a corpse.
Siqotyana is also accused of chopping up her body and dumping her body parts in four pit toilets of different homesteads in Thembeni village outside Libode.
He had earlier testified that he had not killed Thobigunya, who was his girlfriend.
“I cut my girlfriend’s body into pieces, loaded them in a wheelbarrow and dumped them into various unused pit latrine toilets of abandoned homesteads in my village. But I never killed her. I cut the body of my already dead girlfriend into pieces,” Siqotyana earlier told the court.
Testifying before judge Buyiswa Majiki on Thursday, Dr Bambelela Mbaswana of Mthatha forensic pathology services, said Thobigunya could not have survived the injuries unless she received immediate surgery.
“There were two stab wounds on the neck, one on the left and another on the right. The main arteries were cut,” Mbaswana said.
He said both wounds were on zone one of the neck, the most vital area.
“Blood and oxygen supply to the brain had diminished because of the injuries.
“We concluded that she died of vascular injuries due to the stabbing, which caused excessive bleeding that she died of loss of blood,” the doctor said.
Mbaswana said despite the body being in a state of decomposition, it was pale, suggesting the victim had bled excessively.
Siqotyana’s defence attorney, Jongithemba Hanise, said his client denied having killed his girlfriend.
He alleged that Thobigunya had died of food poisoning after she allegedly ate food given to her by a woman “known in the village for killing people by food poisoning”.
Mbaswana said that if she had died of poisoning, the body could not have been pale, saying it was pale because of excessive bleeding.
However, he said because of the bad state of the body, he confirmed that there was no toxicological screening and brain examination, to determine poisoning.
“But the wounds on the neck and the paleness of the body was enough to conclude that she died of excessive bleeding.”
He said the body, in decomposed pieces, arrived at the forensic pathological unit in Mthatha on December 13, and postmortem was only done on December 19. Such a delay contributed to worsened decomposition.
Siqotyana, through his lawyer, had tried to object to the doctor’s pathological findings, but the judge said that he could only do so through a medical expert.
Siqotyana has pleaded guilty to the charge of violating a corpse. However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The matter is back in court on Monday.
