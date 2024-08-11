Twelve shops were gutted in a fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud street in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
City of Johannesburg EMS firefighters responded to the fire which was well alight.
Twelve shops destroyed by fire on Jeppe Street in Johannesburg CBD https://t.co/um0mYAMrXJ#ArriveAlive #BuildingFire @CityofJoburgEMS @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/bKAjuvhiWA— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) August 11, 2024
Twelve shops destroyed by fire on Jeppe Street in Johannesburg CBD https://t.co/um0mYAMrXJ#ArriveAlive #BuildingFire @CityofJoburgEMS @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/bKAjuvhiWA
They found the fire had guted twelve small shops before they were able to contain the blaze. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Twelve shops gutted in Joburg CBD fire
Image: Supplied
Twelve shops were gutted in a fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud street in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
City of Johannesburg EMS firefighters responded to the fire which was well alight.
They found the fire had guted twelve small shops before they were able to contain the blaze. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos