Twelve shops gutted in Joburg CBD fire

By TIMESLIVE - 11 August 2024
Twelve small shops were gutted in a structural fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud Street in Joubert Park on Sunday
Image: Supplied

Twelve shops were gutted in a fire at the corner of Jeppe and Goud street in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday. 

City of Johannesburg EMS firefighters responded to the fire which was well alight.

They found the fire had guted twelve small shops before they were able to contain the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

