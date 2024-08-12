Benjamin Dube, Musa Mseleku and Sophie Ndaba were among those who penned tributes, remembering her contribution in the gospel industry.
‘An icon in the gospel fraternity’ — Tributes pour in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule
Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.
This follows a statement shared by Zanele's husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, which revealed the Crown Gospel Awards founder and Ukhozi FM presenter died in the early hours on Monday at Parklands Hospital.
“We are grateful for all the prayers, love and support we received throughout her illness. The family would appreciate privacy as we navigate through this challenging time,” read the statement.
Benjamin Dube, Musa Mseleku and Sophie Ndaba were among those who penned tributes, remembering her contribution in the gospel industry.
“My sister love. How do I say goodbye? We still had so much to do and learn from you. You were the epitome of what others yearn for in sisterhood. Your love for God and family was beyond amazing. Your constant reminders of the love of God and how He's the restorer of all, even in my darkest times you showed up and showed who you are. Not a friend but a sister in Christ. I know heaven has gained an angel, a power angel, ready to throw the best heavenly concerts and conversations for women and family. Rest my queen,” Sophie wrote.
“Our sincere condolences to the families for the transition of Zanele Mbokazi, an icon in the gospel fraternity and the kingdom of God,” Benjamin wrote.
