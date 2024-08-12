Calls for prompt probe after teen found dead in Overberg school storeroom

ANC chief whip in the municipality Bongiwe Mkhwibiso expressed similar sentiments.
“In Women's Month a life so young, so innocent, yet so full of promise was taken away. I appeal to the authorities to prioritise urgent psychological therapy and support for those affected. We call upon the Western Cape security cluster as well as the department of education to urgently investigate the safety and security of schools,” she said.
Community members have united offering condolences to the Nel family.
Community member Estienne Lingenfelder said: “My deepest sympathy and condolences with beautiful Deveney's passing. Can’t every school install adequate security cameras and hire a security firm to look after our precious children’s safety? I am first in line for such a project.
“This is heartbreaking. I feel sorry for her parents and the school. This should not happen in any school, but that it happened in a rural school such as Overberg High School is incomprehensible.”
Anena Burger added: “In a gesture of remembrance, Overberg High School has invited community members to honour Deveney's life by bringing flowers on Monday. The school’s Facebook page encouraged this tribute as a way to celebrate her life amid the ongoing tragedy.”
There have been many calls for a prompt investigation into the murder of Deveney Nel, who was found dead in a storeroom in Hoërskool Overberg in the Western Cape last week.
The 16-year-old's body was found at the school hours after her mother reported her missing when she did not return to her home in Grabouw last Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk told TimesLIVE the case has been moved to the police specialised serious and violent crimes unit for investigation.
“On Wednesday the victim was reported missing at SAPS Grabouw by her mother after she did not arrive home after school. A missing persons report was completed and circulated.
“A search party was established by the SAPS Caledon. The search party later found the body of a girl in a storeroom on the school premises. She was declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene. The victim was identified as the missing person,” he said.
The school is back to normal operations on Monday after it was closed on Thursday to facilitate police investigations.
The school confirmed her death.
“The school governing body (SGB) expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Nel family. The investigation has been escalated to the provincial level and it is a wide-reaching investigation. No persons have yet been implicated or arrested. There are widespread reports on social media, none of which are true or have been verified. As soon as we have more information we will share it immediately,” said the SGB.
Theewaterskloof municipality mayor Mary Liebenberg called for police to prioritise the case.
“The news of her untimely and violent death, discovered on school grounds, has shaken our community to its core. As we observe Women's Month, it is especially tragic to witness the continued disrespect and violence against women in our communities.
“This senseless act is a stark reminder that the fight for the safety and dignity of women and girls is far from over. I urge the police to prioritise this investigation and to do everything in their power to bring the perpetrator to justice,” said Liebenberg.
