Money is flooding in to save the life of 10-year-old Abigail De Lange
Image: SUPPLIED
A startling R252,522 was raised in an 84 hour period in an online BackaBuddy campaign.
Rough maths shows this to be a rate of R6,260 per hour— this gives an average of R1,315 per person.
The campaign created by cousin Nikita Van Ghent has received a wave of donations ranging from R100 to R10,000 towards the goal amount of R500,000.
Sister and family representative Loghan De Lange said: "Yesterday and today have been difficult days, so we are all feeling knock-on effects of that, we please just ask for continuous uplifting and prayer for us as a family and especially for Abigail's healing."
"We would like to extend our gratitude to each and every person far and wide, who have opened their hearts in whichever way for our precious Abby."
Called “Christmas Rock’s Angel”, the child has been under sedation in the paediatric ICU at Life Beacon Bay with severe skull and head trauma since Thursday.
Abigail was walking from a local playground when a delivery truck leaving the grocery store snagged a sagging telephone line stretching across the main road.
The force pulled over the pole it was connected to, and the falling pole then hit the young girl on the back of the head.
The family do not have medical aid to cover the emergency medical expenses, even after a down payment of R100,000, Loghan said on Friday.
The campaign created by a cousin has received a wave of donations ranging from R100 to R10,000 towards the goal amount of R500,000.
The family has also received private EFT donations but is still calculating the final amount.
On Monday, Abigail's mother Raelene De Lange posted on a WhatsApp group created to update the public on her condition.
Raelene wrote: "[The neurosurgeon] is happy with the cranial pressure stats over the last few hours. They will clean the wound here in PEAD ICU, they don't want to disturb her too much.I will update on a second brain scan once we know more. Please let our prayers be focused on her cranial pressure and blood pressure and temperature to stabilise during and after the wound cleaning. Thank you to everyone for your continued prayers for our special Abby ❤️❤️"
The group has 742 members concerned for her wellbeing, and sending prayers of healing.
Dispatch previously reported that the girl had received a blood transfusion, and could not be moved from the private hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
Mountains of support continue to come through in the form of prayers, donations and messages for the young girl.
Find the BackaBuddy campaign to donate to Abigail’s medical expenses at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/abby
