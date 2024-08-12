McKenzie slams 'racism' surrounding crowning of Miss SA Mia le Roux

Another who recognised Le Roux's historic milestone was Deaf SA's Western Cape provincial director Jabaar Mohamed. He believes Le Roux's reign will raise awareness of the deaf community.
“It's an amazing achievement and I'm proud South Africa's sign language has become an official language. There are a lot of changes coming and the country is becoming more inclusive. I'm happy for Mia that she has won the title,” Mohamed said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“When she was crowned, I felt it wasn't about beauty. Yes, she's beautiful — but she's representing our community and our society, she's showing unity.
“I think with her crowning moment there will be changes in South Africa. The organisation as a whole was able to see she's deaf but there's nothing wrong with her — she just needed accessibility. Mia will be a beacon of change for South Africa. I'm excited to see what the year ahead holds for her and what changes will come out of her reign.”
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has highlighted the importance of a nonracial society after the crowning of Miss South Africa Mia le Roux drew criticism from some Nigerians, including popular singer Burna Boy.
Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, trended on social media at the weekend after he posted a picture of Le Roux with the caption: “So after all that ...” with laughing emojis.
This after former contestant Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina was at the centre of a debate about her eligibility to represent South Africa, with detractors questioning her suitability as an ambassador for South Africa. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother. She later withdrew from the pageant.
The singer's reaction was in the spotlight as some Nigerians mocked the crowning of Le Roux.
McKenzie took to social media to address the issue: “We don’t have a white Miss South Africa, we do not have a black Springbok captain, nor do we have a coloured Banyana Banyana coach; we see them as South Africans. We have adopted reconciliation as our North Star, guided by our father Nelson Mandela. You will come around; I did.
“Our country is not perfect, nor are we as citizens. We face problems and search for answers; our citizens criticise us as leaders without facing arrest. We will never be separated from this soil, no matter how imperfect. We shall not burden others on their soil.”
Politician Anele Mda also reacted to Burna Boy's statement.
“You can be happy the winner is not a black woman, but we know you are yet to heal from us showing your Chidimma flames and getting her to fall,” Mda said.
In the midst of the controversy, others have commended the Miss South Africa organisation for inclusivity and representation, as Le Roux made history by being crowned as the first hearing-impaired winner in Miss SA's 66-year history.
Media personality Nandi Madida shared this was an important moment for her daughter to experience, as she suffers from the autistic spectrum.
