Outpouring of support for severely injured schoolgirl
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
The East London community has rushed to support the De Lange family after their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail, was crushed by a telephone pole in a freak accident at Christmas Rock on Thursday afternoon.
Abigail is in a stable condition and under sedation at the Life Beacon Bay Hospital ICU.
She has major head trauma to her skull and brain as a result of the accident, and cannot be moved due to the severity of her injuries.
The family was desperate to save their child, but did not have medical aid to cover the expenses, despite the down payment of R100,000 towards her emergency care, her sister and family representative Loghan de Lange said on Friday.
A BackaBuddy campaign created by their cousin has received a wave of donations ranging from R100 to R10,000 towards the goal amount of R500,000.
The campaign reads: “Abby has been admitted into hospital and is in critical condition. Unfortunately, there isn’t medical aid to cover the hospital costs and she needs to have surgery to stop the swelling on her brain.
Community raises over R50k overnight to save girl, 10, struck by falling telephone pole
“We are in desperate need of help, no matter how big or small, if it’s monetary or even prayer. Every bit helps.”
At the time of going to print on Sunday, R190,992 had been raised.
Loghan said: “It’s a shock, this was a freak accident, we don’t know what to think but we are trusting in God that she will be OK.”
On Thursday afternoon, Abigail was walking from a local playground when a delivery truck leaving the grocery store snagged a sagging telephone line stretching across the main road.
The force pulled over the pole it was connected to, and the falling pole then hit the young girl on the back of the head.
“My brother Dominic and his friend were on the scene,” Loghan said.
“He saw Abby before and heard what happened. He went down to her while his friend went to get help.”
Dispatch attended a prayer session at the playground with about 60 community members, including Abigail’s young friends, on Friday evening in Christmas Rock.
Tears flowed as the local pastor and community leaders prayed for her recovery.
Abigail’s friend MJ Koekemoer, nine, said: “We just hope she gets home soon.”
Pastor Jeff Bayman said: “This was an expression of love, care and compassion. Abby is such an energetic girl, always on her hoverboard or bicycle.”
Loghan’s father-in-law, Riaan Johnston, said: “Abby portrays joy. You can’t help but feel uplifted. I strongly believe she will get through this, she is a precious soul.”
Stacy Chick, 33, who witnessed the accident, said: “These kids play here all the time. It was a horrible sight. I never want to see a child like that.”
On Sunday morning, Loghan confirmed that Abigail’s condition was still stable and her cranial pressure had fallen.
“They started feeding her through a nasal tube last night [Saturday]. She has had a blood transfusion as well,” Loghan said.
The family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and donations.
“We would just like to extend our gratitude to each and every person, far and wide, who have opened their hearts in whichever way for our precious Abby. Please continue to pray for her.”
We stand firm in faith that our Lord Jesus Christ will heal Abby. We will continue to pray for her healing.
“She is very loved in the community of Christmas Rock where she always has a willing huge and happy smile.
“She loves picking wild flowers and giving them to everyone. She loves to bring joy to people’s lives.”
