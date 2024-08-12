A suspected robber was shot dead and three others were arrested after a fierce gun battle with police.
Suspected robber killed in shootout with police
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo
A suspected robber was shot dead and three others were arrested after a fierce gun battle with police.
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the shootout occurred after a business robbery at Mthonjeni village in the Magodla administrative area outside Ngqamakhwe on Saturday.
“Police received information about six men that [allegedly] robbed a homestead and spaza shop and wounded the owner with a bush knife.
“Police proceeded to the area and … discovered where the suspects were hiding.
“On their arrival at the house, the suspects shot at the police, who retaliated.
“During the shootout, a 29-year-old suspect was fatally shot, and three other suspects were immediately arrested while three fled on foot.
“Upon searching, police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, groceries and cellphones,” Mawisa said
She said the arrested suspects were charged with business robbery, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property.
Amathole SAPS district commissioner Major-General Ngangema Xakavu commended the swift arrests and recovery of stolen goods and unlicensed firearms.
He thanked the communities for sharing valuable information that led to the arrests.
“Together we can do more,” Xakavu said.
