Alleged scammer released on bail after months on the run
Chris Zamani Ngwenya — wanted for months by police for questioning in connection with missing investments totalling over R10m made by pensioners and Road Accident Fund recipients — was granted R60,000 bail in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday...
