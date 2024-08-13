East London labour department official arrested for alleged UIF corruption

A labour department official arrested on Monday in Amalinda, East London, for alleged corruption relating to UIF benefits was released on R1,000 bail on Tuesday by the local magistrate’s court.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said members attached to the anti-corruption unit received information from two victims about a person who visited their business places and demanded money.
“According to the information, it is alleged that this demand started in July 2023 when the suspect [allegedly] collected money, claiming that he is going to register their employees for UIF benefits,” she said.
“The victims would pay a collected amount of R3,000, and recently, they paid an amount of R1,300 to the suspect.
“Thorough investigation by police members led to his arrest yesterday at Amalinda Main Road when he was in his car collecting R1,000 from these victims.”
The 41-year-old will be back in court on September 19.
