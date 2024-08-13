News

East London liquor outlet manager arrested for attempted bribery of police officer

By DispatchLIVE - 13 August 2024
East London police have arrested a liquor outlet manager who allegedly tried to bribe an officer.
An East London liquor outlet manager has been arrested after he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer to grant him permission to operate beyond regulation hours as he wanted to host a birthday party for the whole night.

Police clamped down on establishments as they enforced bylaws during the long weekend.

“The police officer didn’t entertain the suspect and referred him to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for his request,” Makhaya Komisa, spokesperson for roads and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, said on Tuesday.

“However, the suspect left a brown envelope in the police officer’s office which he said was money for airtime, but the officer refused to be corrupted by the suspect.

“Police arrested the suspect and a case of bribery was opened at the Fleet Street police station.”

Nqatha has issued a stern warning to liquor outlets that continue to contravene the Liquor Act regulations and bylaws in the province.

This is after  police in Buffalo City Metro conducted a successful clampdown operation over the long weekend and issued fines to three liquor outlets for operating beyond trading hours in terms of the Buffalo City Metro liquor trading bylaws.

The three outlets Buccaneers, Davidos and Zooming Lounge were fined R2,000 each.

Nqatha commended the police officer for his integrity and loyalty to the police service. 

“As we embark on the renewal process, which seeks to restore public confidence in government institutions, we commend this police officer for refusing to taint the brand SAPS and stand firm against corruption.”

On Monday, police also had an operation at California specifically on illegal trading.

Twenty-two foreign nationals were taken in for verification.

Seven were verified and released. Fifteen have been detained for contravention of the Immigration Act.

During the operation, police also inspected six panel beaters, four spaza shops and a B&B.

A suspect was arrested for having one wrap of tik.

Nqatha has vowed that the clampdowns on lawlessness will continue and will be spread across the province.

