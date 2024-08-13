Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam

The body of 18-year-old Greenside High School head boy Reza Saloojee, who disappeared at the Vaal Dam on Sunday, has been found.



He drowned in the dam about 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon during an outing with his family.

His father, Bilal Saloojee, recounted the events in an interview with TimesLIVE.

“When the incident happened, they were fishing. He came with his cousins. My nephew, who is older, came through with him as well. As they were busy packing up, it became windy and one of the boxes that they had with them, a floating tackle box, flew into the water. He ran in to get it, tried to rescue it and went in a bit. And the water took him. The current was quite strong, and he went out quite far,” said Bilal.

Bilal, who was at the scene as divers continued their three search for his son, confirmed the body was recovered in the dam just before 5pm.

He described his son as a caring and loving person.