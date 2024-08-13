The trial involving four suspects arrested for the robbery of German tourist Nick Frischke, who disappeared on February 15, 2023, has been remanded to Thursday, as their lawyer withdrew from the case.
Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin appeared in the Wynberg regional court on Tuesday. The court was expected to begin hearing the case and pleas from the accused.
The four suspects face charges of performing acts aimed at bringing a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
On Tuesday, attorney Kyle Petersen told the court he was withdrawing from representing the four men due to “an ethical conflict of interest”.
Lawyer of men on trial for robbing German tourist withdraws from case
Image: Philani Nombembe
Suspects accused of robbing German tourist are alleged members of the 28s gang
Attorney Rejean Maralack, the men’s new legal representative, asked that the matter be remanded to Thursday so he could familiarise himself with the case and be adequately prepared.
Frischke went missing after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay, where he was robbed of his cellphone, backpack and credit card. The state presented a summary of facts that will form part of the charge sheet, which states that the accused are alleged members of the 28s gang.
The trial resumes on August 15.
TimesLIVE
