Two Eastern Cape teens win top prizes at national music competition
Teenage musicians Sinesipho Tokwe and Kwakhanya Gwadiso sang their hearts out on a national stage at the ABC Motsepe SASCE national championships in Johannesburg at the weekend, putting the Eastern Cape on the map...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.