WATCH | Noisy crowd welcomes Olympic golden girl Tatjana at OR Tambo

By Marc Strydom And Mahlatse Mphahlele - 13 August 2024
Fans greet South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medalist Tatjana Smith at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Image: MARC STRYDOM

A sizeable and noisy crowd, many of them schoolchildren, eagerly greeted some of Team South Africa's returning medal-winning Olympic heroes at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which concluded this weekend, arrived at around 10am.

Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team — Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana — were due in at around 11am.

The other two members of that team were not returning to South Africa immediately — Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.

A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.

Fans wait for some of South Africa's returning Paris Olympics medalists at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: MARC STRYDOM
