WATCH | Noisy crowd welcomes Olympic golden girl Tatjana at OR Tambo
A sizeable and noisy crowd, many of them schoolchildren, eagerly greeted some of Team South Africa's returning medal-winning Olympic heroes at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning.
Swimmer Tatjana Smith, who won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which concluded this weekend, arrived at around 10am.
The Golden Girl, Tatjana Smith has arrived. pic.twitter.com/F6PrQfHZzD— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 13, 2024
Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team — Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana — were due in at around 11am.
The other two members of that team were not returning to South Africa immediately — Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.
A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.
Learners from Bayanda Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, have turned up the volume here at OR Tambo Airport. pic.twitter.com/aZwu9Zvel6— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 13, 2024
People are starting to arrive at OR Tambo Airport for the arrival of Tatjana Smith and sprinters Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana. pic.twitter.com/d2MbGayyhF— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 13, 2024