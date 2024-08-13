WATCH | Noisy crowd welcomes Olympic golden girl Tatjana at OR Tambo

Two members of South Africa's silver-winning men's 4x100m relay team — Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana — were due in at around 11am.

The other two members of that team were not returning to South Africa immediately — Shaun Maswanganyi is returning to his base in the US and Akani Simbine has stayed on to compete in events in Europe.

A noisy group of pupils from Walaza's school, Curro Hazeldean, arrived at about 9.15am to boost the volume and crowd size.