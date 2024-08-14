Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk to benefit Rehab once again

Dispatch marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe said: “The Daily Dispatch Fun Run has become a cherished tradition in our city, with a legacy of fostering community engagement and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
“Over the years, the event has not only been a highlight on the city’s social calendar but also a powerful platform for supporting local charities and causes.
“It has brought together people from diverse backgrounds, united by the common goal of making a positive impact in our community.
“The Fun Run continues to inspire and motivate participants to embrace fitness, friendship and philanthropy, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of many in our city.”
Ndlebe said Rehab, which was also the 2023 Fun Run beneficiary, was selected for its unwavering dedication to assisting people with disabilities.
“The organisation’s dedication to providing comprehensive rehabilitation services, assisting those with disabilities in achieving greater independence, and enhancing their quality of life aligns with our values and mission.
“By supporting Rehab, we aim to raise awareness and funds to help them continue their vital work, ensuring everyone in our community has access to the care and resources they need,” she said.
Image: THEO JEPTHA
Hit the tar rocking peach and purple at the 2024 Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk on September 15.
Once more, the East London Esplanade will be the track for the 8km and 4km route, starting and finishing at the Orient Pools.
Choose to race like an Olympian or pootle along with your work bestie, admiring the ocean view.
The proceeds for 2024’s Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk will go to Rehab 4 People with Disabilities (Rehab), and the race is fully wheelchair accessible.
The NPO was established in 1997 through the amalgamation of the former East London Society for the Blind, East London Mental Health and East London Cripple Care, and offers social support and rehabilitation services to hundreds of people.
The 2023 event had more than 500 participants stretching their legs on a sunny day, the slight chill of the ocean breeze a welcome tonic to the heat.
“Last year’s Fun Run was an incredible success, filled with enthusiasm, community spirit and a sense of togetherness,” Ndlebe said.
“We saw an impressive turnout of participants from all walks of life, all coming together for a great cause.
“The energy and excitement were palpable, with runners and walkers of all ages enjoying the beautiful route and the festive atmosphere.
“The event not only brought the community closer but also raised significant funds for the chosen charity, making it a memorable and impactful experience for everyone involved.”
Online entries close at midnight on September 11.
Starting at 9am, the 8km event will follow the same route as in 2023, with entrants pounding their way along the Esplanade into Court Crescent, then Moore Street, John Bailie Road, into Turnberry Avenue and Hoylake Road, and back down to Orient Pools.
The 4km route will see entrants enjoying the scenic route along the Esplanade, turning at the Windmill Roadhouse and back to Orient Pools.
Readers can enter online via Entry Tickets, or in person at the Daily Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay.
Entry fees are R120 for 8km adults; R100 for 8km U16s; R100 for 4km adults; and R80 for 4km U16s.
Late entries will only be accepted at race pack collection on Friday September 13.
A late entry fee of R20 will be charged. A portion will be donated to Rehab.
Corporate entries of more than 15 people will enjoy discounted fees of R90 a person.
The first 500 entrants will receive a T-shirt when collecting their race numbers at the Daily Dispatch offices, subject to size availability.
Race packs can be collected at the Daily Dispatch offices on Friday September 13, from 1-6pm, and Saturday September 14, from 10am-2pm. Bring your proof of entry and ID.
Email funrun@arena.africa for more information.
DispatchLIVE
