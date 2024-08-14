A former employee at Hemingways Mall has been convicted of fraud by the East London magistrate’s court.
Rosslyn Moodley, 43, who worked as an assistant manager in the office of the centre management, made numerous fraudulent “Gift Card Vouchers” for her personal gain between 2018 and 2020.
“The matter was formally lodged with the East London-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit of the Hawks for a thorough probe which revealed that Moodley prejudiced the centre cash to the value of more than R720,000,” Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
“Moodley was arrested on February 14 2023 and appeared in the East London magistrate’s court where she was released on warning.”
Moodley made a series of court appearances until her conviction on Tuesday.
The case was postponed to October 14 for a probation officer’s report.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya lauded the joint effort by the Hawks, SAPS members and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for ensuring the conviction of Moodley with “the hope for a retributive sentence”.
Former Hemingways staffer convicted of R720,000 fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
