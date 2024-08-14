The video caught the attention of Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela, who acted to ensure the woman's safety. He confirmed the department was able to get the woman out of Croatia and she was taken to a hotel in Hungary with her child. They are on their way to South Africa.
“I've just spoken to her on the phone. Our colleagues at home affairs got her travel ban lifted. She left Croatia with her son. They're now at a hotel in Budapest, Hungary. She's safe. She'll be at our embassy later for travel documents. She's keeping me posted. She is now on her way to South Africa, she's safe,” Monyela said.
While her son was born in Croatia and has never been registered as a South African, Monyela said they were able to facilitate the process of getting him a visa on Tuesday.
“I want to give a big, massive thank you to Clayson Monyela, Truth SA, Love SA, home affairs, the South African embassy in Budapest and everyone who shared my story, sent prayers and love. My son and I are preparing to go back home now,” Horing posted.
TimesLIVE
'I'm on my way home': SA woman rescued by Dirco after alleged assault in Croatia
Journalist
Image: Bassy Horing/ Facebook
A South African woman living in Croatia who was allegedly brutally assaulted by three men is making her way home after being evacuated by the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), with her child, after a video of her desperately pleading for help went viral on social media.
Basetsana Horing could not immediately come back to South Africa as her son was born in Croatia and needed a visa.
Horing was married to a Croatian and had been living in the country for years. She left her marital home to rent an apartment after allegedly experiencing domestic abuse.
In the video Horing can be seen crying uncontrollably while sitting on the floor, saying she has been beaten. She claimed she was attacked by three men, her landlord and his two sons, while trying to retrieve her belongings from her flat after being locked out.
“They beat me like they were beating an animal. That man beat me like he was beating his maid. They stripped me naked; after that, the police came and nobody did anything. Instead, they took my ID,” Horing said in a trembling voice.
The video caught the attention of Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela, who acted to ensure the woman's safety. He confirmed the department was able to get the woman out of Croatia and she was taken to a hotel in Hungary with her child. They are on their way to South Africa.
“I've just spoken to her on the phone. Our colleagues at home affairs got her travel ban lifted. She left Croatia with her son. They're now at a hotel in Budapest, Hungary. She's safe. She'll be at our embassy later for travel documents. She's keeping me posted. She is now on her way to South Africa, she's safe,” Monyela said.
While her son was born in Croatia and has never been registered as a South African, Monyela said they were able to facilitate the process of getting him a visa on Tuesday.
“I want to give a big, massive thank you to Clayson Monyela, Truth SA, Love SA, home affairs, the South African embassy in Budapest and everyone who shared my story, sent prayers and love. My son and I are preparing to go back home now,” Horing posted.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos