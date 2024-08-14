Opportunity for law graduates as NPA reinstates aspirant prosecutor project

With recent improvements in the NPA’s budget, Makeke said the organisation was in a position to offer contracts to aspirants in the system, addressing vacancies in district court posts.



“The recent improvement in the NPA’s budget situation has allowed the organisation to offer contracts to many aspirants in the system, gradually filling the vacant district court posts that are being created through internal promotions,” Makeke explained. “For 2024, the NPA is starting to recruit a smaller intake of 80 aspirants for the year, but with a specific focus on NPA offices that have the capacity to train these colleagues and use them in priority high-need areas.



“The advertisement for the 2025 intake will be published on August 16 on the NPA and DPSA websites, as well as on the NPA social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Training is scheduled to start on March 1 2025.”

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the NPA’s channels for further details on the application process and programme specifics.